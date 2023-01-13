Saliger Sr., Robert 1946-2023 Amazonia, Mo.

AMAZONIA, Mo. - Robert "Bob" Saliger Sr., 76, of Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at his home. He was born March 23, 1946, in Des Moines, Iowa, son of Mary and Roy Bottorff. He attended Benton High School at the age of 17, enlisted in the United States Navy. For over 50 years, Bob was an over the road truck driver and longtime member of the Teamsters Union. He was an avid gun collector, loved his dogs and cats and going to auctions He was also a Civil War and Indian enthusiast.

He was preceded in death by his parents and great-grandson, Blaze Saliger.

