Saliger Sr., Robert 1946-2023 Amazonia, Mo.

AMAZONIA, Mo. - Robert "Bob" Saliger Sr., 76, of Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at his home. He was born March 23, 1946, in Des Moines, Iowa, son of Mary and Roy Bottorff. He attended Benton High School at the age of 17, enlisted in the United States Navy. For over 50 years, Bob was an over the road truck driver and longtime member of the Teamsters Union. He was an avid gun collector, loved his dogs and cats and going to auctions He was also a Civil War and Indian enthusiast.
He was preceded in death by his parents and great-grandson, Blaze Saliger.
Survivors include companion of 29 years, Judy Cringan, of the home; children, Robert Saliger Jr.; of Union Star, Missouri, Wendy Saliger, of St. Joseph, Wayne (Sabrena) Weisenburger, of St. Joseph, Larry (Tina) Weisenburger, of St. Joseph and Doug (Delisa) Saliger, of St. Joseph; 21 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Saliger has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to Mosaic Hospice.
Memorials are requested to Mosaic Hospice.
