Charla Rae Salfrank, St. Joseph, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the age of 76.
She was born June 29, 1945, in Mound City, Missouri, to Charles and Gladys (Brown) Scarbrough.
Charla graduated from Mound City High School in 1963.
She worked several jobs during her life, a bookkeeper for 1st Class Auto, assistant at Rogers Pharmacy, but most of her years as a wonderful homemaker and beloved mother.
She loved shopping for clothes and shoes, getting her hair and nails done, traveling to Branson, gardening, and word puzzles. Most of all she enjoyed activities with her family.
Charla was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Frankie Scarbrough.
Survivors include: two daughters, Carrano Salfrank, Mound City, Nicole Stockman (David), St. Joseph; granddaughters, Alayna and Kendall Stockman; sister-in-law, Dolly Scarbrough; dog, Gracie; several nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service.
Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Diabetes Association.
Online guest book and obituary at www.pettijohncrawford.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.