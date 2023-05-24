Salanski, Charles 1935-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. May 24, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Salanski, Charles 1935-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Charles "Bud" Salanski, 87, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023.He was born June 4, 1935, in St. Joseph, to Stephen and Virginia (Linville) Salanski.Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Friday, Wyatt Park Christian Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.The family will gather with friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, May 24, 2023 Late Notices, May 23, 2023 Late Notices, May 22, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesNew event center opens its doors in the North EndLivestock Exchange Building to come downJersey Mike's opening St. Joseph restaurantNWMSU grad awarded business franchise worth over $43,000Man arrested in connection with Monday shootingApparent gunshot victim reportedly not cooperating with policePolice release ID, cause of death on body found at Brittany VillageSt. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame inductees namedMan found dead outside of Andrew County Sheriff's OfficeBanks navigate troubled waters
