Sakellaris, Charlotte 1930-2020

TOPEKA, Kan. - Charlotte Sakellaris, 89, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away Monday Sept. 7, 2020, in a St. Joseph health center. She was born Nov. 6, 1930, in Hamburg, Iowa, daughter of the later Leona & Charles Hildebrand.

She graduated from Benton High School and was a homemaker.

Charlotte was preceded in death by: her husband, Jim Sakellaris; her parents; brothers, Jim and Charles W. Hildebrand Jr.

She is survived by: brother, John (Jerry Ann) Hildebrand of St. Joseph. Several nieces and nephews.

She will be cremated under care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

