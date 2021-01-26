Sager, Rev. Dr. Doyle M. 1951-2021

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Reverend Dr. Doyle Max Sager, 69, of Jefferson City, Missouri, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Doyle was born on Dec. 31, 1951, in Bethany, Missouri, the son of Norlin Max and Barbara Ellen (Hedges) Sager. Doyle married his high school sweetheart, Janet Summa, on April 14, 1972.

Doyle was ordained to the Gospel ministry June 7, 1970, by the McFall Baptist Church. Doyle served the following churches: McFall Baptist Church, McFall, Missouri, from 1970 to 1972; Calhoun Baptist Church, Calhoun, Missouri, from 1972 to 1975; King Hill Baptist Church, St. Joseph (Associate Pastor, 1976 to 1977 and Senior Pastor, 1977 to 85); First Baptist Church, Sedalia, Missouri, 1985 to 1997; and First Baptist Church, Jefferson City, Missouri, 1997 to 2021.

Doyle is survived by: his wife of 48 years, Janet Sager; his three children, Tamara Everly (Tim), Kristen Sager (Zach McCall), and Joel Sager (Zoe Hawk); eight grandchildren, Campbell, Maryn, Quintin, Oliver, Finneas, Sebastian, Ellen, and Cecilia; one brother, Rod Sager; one sister, Leslie Kerns (Ken); and many loved extended family members.

Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Jefferson City with the Reverend Dr. Jim Hill officiating. A private family graveside and interment will be held the following day at Grandview Cemetery in Albany, Missouri.

All friends and family are invited to watch his service at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Please visit fbcjc.org/doylesager for links and information.

The Sager family has requested that, in lieu of flowers or other gifts, a donation be made to the Doyle Sager Memorial Fund at First Baptist Church, Jefferson City, to help fund First Baptist's investment in future Christian leaders. Donations may be given online at fbcjc.org/give (select "Doyle Sager Memorial Fund" from the menu) or by check, payable to First Baptist Church, 301. E. Capitol Avenue, Jefferson City, MO, 65101. Please write "Doyle Sager Memorial Fund" in the memo field.

