Neva Rose Farmer Sager, 100, of St. Joseph, passed away on March 17, 2021.

Neva was born June 13, 1920, to Currie Farmer and Mabel Davis Farmer. Neva was the oldest of the six Farmer children. Clara Farmer Huff (deceased), Eldon Farmer, Mary Farmer Long, Doyle Farmer and Eugene Farmer (deceased). She was born and grew up and attended school in the Maryville area.

On Oct. 18, 1942, she married Loyd A. Sager. Loyd preceded Neva on April 5, 1999.

Neva is survived by three sons, William L., John D. and Roger L. (Melissa deceased) (Kathy); three grandchildren, Shiloh Sager, Hannah Sager Moffet (Andrew) and Calah Sager Russell (Alec). She also has four great-grandkids and three great-great-grandkids.

Neva was a loving and caring person. She never failed to send a card to someone or to bake dinner for a sick friend.

Neva had previously been employed at The News Press and the Plymouth Clothing Company. She was a former President of Pershing Elementary PTA. She was also a supporting partner of the family Auto Repair Business.

She was a 50 year member of Eastern Star, Pearl Chapter #529. She later volunteered at the Calvin Center Meals on Wheels Program. She bowled on the Senior Citizen League for 25 years.

Neva and Loyd traveled the lower 48 states and Canada and Mexico after retirement. Neva enjoyed gardening both vegetables and flowers.

She is a Charter Member of Ashland United Methodist Church. Flowers are appreciated or if preferred donations would be welcomed to Ashland United Methodist Church.

Visitation is after 4 p.m. on Friday, March 19, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral is Saturday, March 20, at 2:30 p.m.

Facial coverings and social distancing required. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.