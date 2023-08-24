STANBERRY, Mo. - Collin Robert Sager, born on April 9, 2003, in Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Aug. 21, 2023. Known for his kind spirited nature, Collin was a beacon of light to his family, friends, and everyone fortunate enough to cross his path.

Collin is survived by his loving parents Rob and Marci, of the home; sister, Madilyn Sager, of Council Bluffs, Iowa; grandparents, Milton and Janet Sager and Randy and Barb Adcock, all of Stanberry, Missouri; aunt, Julie Neuhalfen, of Glenwood, Iowa; and his cousins, Matt, Luke and Allie Neuhalfen. Collin also leaves behind his uncle, Joey (Kathleen) Adcock, of Stanberry; as well as cousins, Cooper, Kynzee and Jase.

