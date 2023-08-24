STANBERRY, Mo. - Collin Robert Sager, born on April 9, 2003, in Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Aug. 21, 2023. Known for his kind spirited nature, Collin was a beacon of light to his family, friends, and everyone fortunate enough to cross his path.
Collin is survived by his loving parents Rob and Marci, of the home; sister, Madilyn Sager, of Council Bluffs, Iowa; grandparents, Milton and Janet Sager and Randy and Barb Adcock, all of Stanberry, Missouri; aunt, Julie Neuhalfen, of Glenwood, Iowa; and his cousins, Matt, Luke and Allie Neuhalfen. Collin also leaves behind his uncle, Joey (Kathleen) Adcock, of Stanberry; as well as cousins, Cooper, Kynzee and Jase.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Patrick Neuhalfen.
An exceptional athlete, Collin left a memorable mark in the sports community. His athletic prowess was evident in football, basketball and golf. Not only did he score over 1,000 points during high school, but he also was honored as All-State in all three sports. Further stretching his athletic abilities, he played basketball at Southwestern Community College in Creston, Iowa, concurrently studying to become an electrician.
A man of various interests, Collin passionately pursued hunting, fishing, and golfing. He found solace and joy in these activities. The company of friends was something that Collin genuinely cherished, with his laughter and kindness often being the highlight of their gatherings.
Collin Robert Sager will be fondly remembered and severely missed. He was a big man with a big heart, who gave great hugs and was a mama's boy. His departure leaves a void that cannot be filled, but the light of his life will always shine bright in our hearts.
Farewell Services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Stanberry Football Field. Interment High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. The family will gather with friends starting at 5 p.m. Monday, Stanberry United Methodist Church.
The family suggests memorial donations to the Collin Sager Memorial, c/o of the family.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
