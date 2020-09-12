Safford, Edith A. 1938-2020

STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Edith Ann (Feltis) Safford, 82, of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away on Sept. 9, 2020 in St. Joseph.

Graveside Service will be held at Stewartsville Cemetery on Saturday, Sept 12, 2020, at 3 p.m., with Pastor Jonathan Garlock officiating.

Christian Burial will follow.

Visitation will be held at Turner Family Funeral home in Stewartsville, one hour prior to the service.

Edith was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to Hallie E. and Opal I. (Dosh) Feltis on May 9, 1938.

She was a nurse's aide for most of her career.

Edith enjoyed movies and had an extensive knowledge of many and of the stars of the shows.

She loved travel, especially Branson trips, family dinners, and her beloved cats.

Edith was a sweet natured person, who was very generous and always had a smile.

Survivors include her son Stephen (Anna) Bouldin, grandchildren Brianna, Brandon, Brooke, sister Linda K. (Larry) Watkins, nieces, nephews, many other relatives and a multitude of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John Safford, son Kenneth Pyles, and two brothers Robert and Sam Feltis.

Memorials: Veterans of Foreign Wars

Online Condolences: turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.