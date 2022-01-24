Edward T. Sadler III, 65, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at a St. Joseph health care facility. He was born Aug. 9, 1956, in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, son of Rubye and Edward Sadler. He graduated from high school in California, and later attended Highland College in Highland, Kansas. He married Edna Helton on Dec. 9, 2008, in Nevada.
Ed was a union laborer, working with many aspects of the construction field. He enjoyed fishing and going to the lake, where he enjoyed bird watching. He also enjoyed watching the sunset from the King Hill lookout and watching movies. Ed was a member of Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Preceding him in death is his father, Edward Sadler Jr.
Survivors include: wife, Edna Sadler of the home; mother, Rubye Sadler of Oakland, California; daughters, Jessica Sadler and Melissa (Haime) Veta, both of California; sisters, Lisa Sadler of California, Bonnie (Richard) Hollis of California, Cindy (Russell) Anderson of Des Moines, Iowa; and four grandchildren, Kaleb, Antionette, Sofia, and Taylor.
Mr. Sadler has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials are requested to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.