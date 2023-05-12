Sadler, Galen P. 1946-2023 Wimauma, Fla.

WIMAUMA, Fla. - Galen Patrick "Killer" Sadler, 76, currently of Wimauma, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2023.

Galen was born on July 12, 1946, in St. Joseph, to Clarence "Blue" and Gouelda "Guy" (Hogan) Sadler. He met the love of his life, Terri, while attending Benton High School in St. Joseph. The two were married on June 11, 1965, and had two sons, Brett and Brian. The family relocated to Florida in 1986.

To plant a tree in memory of Galen Sadler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.