Sadler, Galen P. 1946-2023 Wimauma, Fla.

WIMAUMA, Fla. - Galen Patrick "Killer" Sadler, 76, currently of Wimauma, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2023.
Galen was born on July 12, 1946, in St. Joseph, to Clarence "Blue" and Gouelda "Guy" (Hogan) Sadler. He met the love of his life, Terri, while attending Benton High School in St. Joseph. The two were married on June 11, 1965, and had two sons, Brett and Brian. The family relocated to Florida in 1986.
Galen was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and he loved his family immensely. He enjoyed being on the water, boating, fishing, playing cards and visiting with his friends. Galen always drew a crowd wherever he went, he never seemed to meet a stranger, and he loved helping others. He was a hardworking man and didn't know how to take a day off. Galen was a true craftsman and could make or fix anything.
Galen is survived by his wife of 56 years, Terri (Lotz) Sadler, of the home; sons, Brett (Flo) Sadler, of Valrico, Florida, and Brian Sadler, of the home; grandsons, Alex (Tiffany) Sadler of St. Joseph, Preston Sadler, of Independence, Missouri; and two great-grandchildren, Keagan and Addison Sadler.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Clarence and Gouelda Sadler, brother, Neil Sadler; and his in-laws, James and LaVon Lotz. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Galen Sadler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
