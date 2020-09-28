Sadler, Carolyn F. 1941-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Carolyn F. Sadler, 79, of Maryville, passed from this life on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Village Care Center, Maryville.

Carolyn was born in Maryville, on April 29, 1941, to parents, Carl and Charlene (Montique) Winell. She was raised on a farm north of Maryville, and was a lifelong resident of this area.

She sold Avon for over 30 years, and later worked in retail jewelry and at Houghton's Drug store, in Maryville. She enjoyed helping people, had a quick smile and loved to laugh. She was the best mom and grandma.

She was a Methodist and had attended the Wilcox Methodist Church for many years.

Her survivors include her: husband, Larry Sadler, of the home; her children, Jeff Staples, and Jennifer (Jared) Hall; step-son, Shannon (Carla) Sadler; and step-daughter, Lynette Sadler; grandchildren: Amber (Chris) Latta, Alicia (Dylan) Hurst, Danan (Erin) Hall, Mason, Ethan and Aubrey Sadler; great- grandchildren: Clara, Eleanor Latta, and Hayden and Waylon Hall; and one step great-grandchild; her brother, Roger Winell, Heidelberg, Germany.

Graveside services and burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at the Wilcox Cemetery, Wilcox, Missouri.

No formal visitation is planned, but friends can stop by the funeral home to sign the register until 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, prior to the service.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wilcox Cemetery Association.

www.bramfuneralservices.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.