OLATHE, Kan. - Douglas S. "Doug" Sabbert, 62, Olathe, Kansas passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

He was born Oct. 20, 1958, in St. Joseph, to Marvin and Bertha (Legler) Sabbert.

Doug selflessly loved everyone he knew, living his life for Christ and his twins.

Doug was member of Blue Lodge-No. 13, A.F. & A.M., Scottish Rite 32nd Degree, Moila Shrine, and Hugh DePayens Commandry - No. 4, Knights Templar.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agribusiness at Kansas State University, where Doug was a member of Alpha Kappa Lambda social fraternity. He worked at the Internal Revenue Service for 15 years and was in customer service relations with Sporting KC for the last seven years. Doug was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Olathe, Kansas. He was an avid Trump Supporter.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his children, Caitlyn N. Sabbert-Fowler (Nick), Overland Park, Kansas, Conner A. Sabbert, Kansas City, Missouri; siblings, Richard D. Sabbert (Sheri), St. Charles, Missouri, Judith Sabbert (Dennis Holler), Overland Park, Bernard K. Sabbert (Angela), St. Joseph.

The family will gather with friends 4 to 7p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory in St. Joseph. Private Services and Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children or COVID Patient Fund. Because Doug passed away from COVID, the family reminds everyone to practice social distancing and wear a face mask. Cards and memorials can be mailed in care of Meierhoffer's.

