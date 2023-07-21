Ryser, Craig 1984-2023 Riverside, Mo.

RIVERSIDE, Mo. - Craig Ryser, 38, formerly of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at his home in Riverside, Missouri. Craig was born on Aug. 27, 1984, in St. Joseph, to Bob and Pam (Petitt) Ryser. He was the proud father of two boys, Zakkary and Barrett.

Craig attended Wathena High School and graduated in 2003. He received a football scholarship to Benedictine College. Craig worked at White Cap as an inventory specialist, and he especially loved his security jobs, including Chiefs football games and Azura Amphitheater. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus, and former member of the Wathena Volunteer Fire Department.

