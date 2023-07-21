Ryser, Craig 1984-2023 Riverside, Mo.

RIVERSIDE, Mo. - Craig Ryser, 38, formerly of Wathena, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at his home in Riverside, Missouri. Craig was born on Aug. 27, 1984, in St. Joseph, to Bob and Pam (Petitt) Ryser. He was the proud father of two boys, Zakkary and Barrett.
Craig attended Wathena High School and graduated in 2003. He received a football scholarship to Benedictine College. Craig worked at White Cap as an inventory specialist, and he especially loved his security jobs, including Chiefs football games and Azura Amphitheater. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus, and former member of the Wathena Volunteer Fire Department.
He was an avid sports fan. His favorite teams included the Chiefs, Jayhawks, Huskers, Notre Dame, White Sox, and Penguins. He was also passionate about music. He loved going to as many concerts as possible and trying to learn to play the guitar. We will always think of him when we hear an AC/DC song.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charlie and Margaret Petitt; paternal grandparents, Bill and RoseMary Ryser; uncles, Otto "Dick" Schultz, Charley Studer, Greg Bottorff; and cousin, Brad Liechti.
Survivors include his sons, Zakkary and Barrett Ryser; father and mother, Bob and Pam Ryser; sister, Blair Hartwig (Evan); niece, Madison Hartwig; and nephew, Leo Hartwig; uncle, Bill (Karen) Ryser; aunts, Susie (John) Archer, Karen Bottorff, Deb Schultz, Judy Studer; numerous cousins and friends.
Funeral mass Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Wathena. Visitation Monday, July 24, 2023, at the church, starting with rosary at 5:30 p.m. followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Friends may call after noon Sunday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena.
Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wathena.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Zakkary and Barrett Ryser Education Fund. www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.