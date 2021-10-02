FILLMORE, Mo. - Laverne Rutherford, 64, Fillmore, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2021.
He was born Feb. 7, 1957, in St. Joseph, to Phillip Laverne Rutherford, Sr., and Annie (Noble) Rutherford.
Laverne was a row-crop farmer in Andrew County most of his life.
He enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles, racing go-karts with his sons, and watching his sons' football games. He loved animals and they were a big part of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his sons, Levi, Garrett, and Miles (Elijah) Rutherford; grandchildren, Aeriel, Gunnar, Kemper, Taelin, McKenna, McKinley, Lillie, Trestin, Ava, and Thatcher; his former wife, Dana Lance; other extended family members and friends.
Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.