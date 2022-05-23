SAVANNAH, Mo. - Raymond Rutherford Jr. passed away on May 19, 2022. He was born on May 16, 1955, to Raymond and Oma (Sybert) Rutherford. "Junior" attended North Andrew Schools. He lived most of his life in Fillmore, Missouri.
Junior enjoyed fishing with family and neighbors. He then moved to Savannah, Missouri, and lived at Catalpa Tree Apartments for many years. He mowed yards and the Fillmore ballpark for several years. Junior battled Epilepsy as a small child and maintained a positive outlook throughout his life.
The last few years Junior lived at LaVerna Village, in Savannah. He made new friends and loved Friday night Wii Tournaments. Junior loved the nursing and hospice staff. In his final days, he never complained about his condition and when asked always replied "ok".
Junior's many talents exceeded his physical abilities. His hobbies were making bird houses, wood working, and macrame. He had a sweet tooth and loved to drink Pepsi and eat candy.
Junior was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Phillip (Annie), Larry (Mary Gail); and nephew, Laverne.
He is survived by his sisters, Hilda (Larry) Davison, Barbara (Roger) Carson; nieces, Lynn (Mark) Kneib, Colette (Randy) Hibbs, Laura (Scott) Dowden, Shelley (Alfredo) Morales Merritt, and Brea Merritt; nephews, Scott Rutherford, Troy Davison and Cody Carson; many great nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Interment in the Fillmore Cemetery. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 2340 Meyer Boulevard, Blvd, Suite 300B Building 1, Kansas City, MO 64132-2109 or Mosaic Life Care Hospital, 5506 Corporate Drive, Suite 1600, St. Joseph, MO 64507. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.