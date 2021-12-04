Mary Fern Russell, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
She was born April 4, 1938 in Marshall, Missouri to Warren and Margaret (Tye) Chase.
Mary married Donald E. Russell, Sr. on May 15, 1955. They later divorced.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary #359 and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary #1668.
Mary loved gardening, collecting dolls, and teddy bears. She liked to get dressed up to go shopping. She was very proud of getting her driver's license at age 40.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; sisters: Dorothy Chase, Kathleen Molloy, and Maxine Hanlin; brothers, Donald Chase and Billy Chase; and her longtime companion, Bud Steele.
Survivors include: daughter, Mary Ann (Donald) Burkert; sons, Keith Russell and Donald E. (Robin) Russell, Jr.; grandchildren: Aimee (Brian) Kennedy, Andrea (Josh) Donaldson, Chrystal (Josh) Vessar, Kendall Russell, Donald Russell III, Christina (Shawn) Derringer and Nathan Russell; 10 great-grandchildren: Jacob, Kaden, Chaz, Cruz, Kahne, Bryndan, Catelyn, Adam, Mackenzie and Kain; three great-great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.
The family suggests memorial donations to the Noyes Home for Children.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
