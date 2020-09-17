KING CITY, Mo. - Lorene Imogene Russell, 78, King City, Missouri, formerly of Plattsburg, Missouri, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Lorene is survived by her sons, Rod Russell, King City, Victor (Kathy) Russell, Albany, Missouri, Steve (Tassie) Russell, Worth, Missouri, and Jamie Russell, King City; brother, Willis Ross, King City; sisters, Kay Foster, Mary Kartcheske, and Wilma Ross all of King City; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home where social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended. Memorials: American Diabetes Association in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463. www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.