Russell, Joyce E. 1944-2022 Gower, Mo.

GOWER, Mo. - Joyce Elaine Russell, 78, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the Gower Convalescent Center, Gower, Missouri.
Joyce was born on Oct. 23, 1944, in St. Joseph, to Norman and Anna Mae Fern (McCoy) Merrriott.
Joyce married Larry Russell on Aug. 22, 1964. They would later divorce. Together they had four beautiful daughters; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He preceded her in death in 2009.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Lois Benkula; and nephew, Jody Merriott.
Joyce had a passion for books and reading and made that her career.
She was the librarian at Central High School and at Western Reception Diagnostic Center. Joyce was an extremely talented artist, including drawing, painting, and interior design. She received her Art Degree from St. Joseph Junior College. Joyce used her degree to complete various projects around St. Joe including The Missouri Theater, where she was an active member. Joyce helped design the Missouri Western Griffon logo (original) in the 1960's.
Joyce was a member of the Sweet Adeline International singing group for many years where she traveled around the world and made many lifelong friends.
Joyce was a Jehovah's Witness for over 50 years and was very involved in her congregation.
The family would like to thank the Kingdom Hall.
The family of Joyce would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Gower Convalescent Center for taking such wonderful care of their mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.
The family would also like to send well wishes to the Merriott family in Arizona.
Survivors: Lisa Allison (Dennis Keeton), Kansas City, Missouri; Rena Dishon (Doug), Wathena, Kansas; Jina Thompson, St. Joseph; Ashton Russell, St. Peters, Missouri; twin brother, Jim Merriott (Connie), St. Joseph; half-sister, Norma Scroggins; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life at a later date.
Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Wathena, Kansas in charge of arrangements.
