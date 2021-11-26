AMAZONIA, Mo. - Robert Lee Russell II, 67, of Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born Jan. 2, 1954, in St. Joseph, son of Meredith and Robert Russell. He graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1972. Bob married Jelsena "Joe" Pierce on July 29, 1972.
In 2013, Bob retired after 32 1/2 years with the St. Joseph Fire Department as a Mechanic. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, attending auctions and garage sales.
Bob was preceded in death by wife, Jelsena "Joe" Russell in 2013; his parents; brother, Wes Russell; and sister in law, Cindy Russell.
Survivors include, children, Robert Lee III (Michelle) Russell, of Basehor, Kansas, Leesa Russell of St. Joseph and Bryan Russell of St. Joseph; siblings, Rick (Janet) Russell of Amazonia, Linda (Mike) Rifenbark of Ozark, Missouri, and Steve (Tammie) Russell of St. Joseph; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Robert Russell II Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
