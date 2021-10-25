Cynthia "Cindy" K. Russell 62, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at her home.
She was born Dec. 6, 1958, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Barbara and Robert Marker.
She attended Central, and she previously worked at Specialized Support Services.
She enjoyed decorating for the holidays, shopping, crafting, her plants and flower garden and going to the casino.
Cindy was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Russell and her parents.
Survivors include: son, Wesley Russell and fiancee, Roshelle, St. Joseph; daughters, Ashley Russell, Union Star, Missouri and Kayley Russell (Josh Stroburg), St. Joseph; 10 grandchildren; one great -grandchild; sisters: Terry Marker, Kim (Eric) Matthews and Sue (Wayne) Sandusky; and her companion, Jim Judkins of Rosendale, Missouri.
Memorials services will be conducted at a later date, at the Calvary Chapel Church, St. Joseph.
She will be cremated, under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
