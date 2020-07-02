Russell, Betty L. 1923-2020

GOWER, Mo. - Betty Lou Russell, 97, Gower, Missouri, (formerly of St. Joseph, Mound City, Missouri, and Maysville, Missouri) passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at a Gower nursing home.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 3 at Roberson Funeral Home, King City, Missouri. Burial will follow in King City Cemetery, King City. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home where social distancing and masks are recommended.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.