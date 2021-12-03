DESOTO, Kan. - Alveda May (Baumann) Russell 92, of DeSoto, Kansas, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Nov. 30, 2021. Alveda was born to Chester Arthur and Gladys Beatrice (Lash) Baumann on June 26, 1929. She married Ellsworth Eugene Russell on Apr. 5, 1952 in Savannah, Missouri.
Alveda received a BS in Education from Missouri Western State University and a Master's in Education at Northwest Missouri State University. She was a dedicated fifth grade teacher at Minnie Cline Elementary School and later at Savannah RIII Junior High School.
Alveda was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Wayne Baumann; brother, Buford Baumann; and grandson, James Ross Conley.
Survivors include her son, David Russell, Bulgaria; daughters, Linda Brown, Lawrence, Kansas, and Kathie Pierce, De Soto; grandchildren, Ryan Rodenburg, Ashley Ingala, Jordan Brown, Stephanie Pierce, Jennifer Pierce, Riley Pierce, and Rhett Pierce; brother, Jim Baumann, Longwood, Florida; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews
A family Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. The interment will follow at the Savannah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the American Heart Association or the Savannah Methodist Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
