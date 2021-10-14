Rush, Sylvia 1921-2021 Troy, Kan.

TROY, Kan. - Sylvia (Johnson) Rush, 100, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Two Timbers in Highland, Kansas.
Sylvia was born on Aug. 24, 1921, in rural Robinson, Kansas, to Ole Tobias and Inga (Pederson) Johnson. She was a homemaker and lived her entire married life on a farm in the Wolf River Valley in rural Troy.
Sylvia was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Bendena and the Moray Home Extension Unit.
She married George Rush on Dec. 27, 1946, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Everest, Kansas. He preceded her in death on Feb. 2, 2015. Sylvia was also preceded by her parents; sister, Anna Olson; brother-in-law, Jimmy Olson; son-in-law, Frank Tubbs; great-grandson, David Samuelson.
Survivors include her son, John Rush (Phyllis) of Troy; daughters, Mildred Tubbs of St. Joseph, Ann Rush (Larry) of Bendena, Kansas; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews
FUNERAL: Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, 10:30 a.m. at: St. John's Lutheran Church in Bendena, Kansas. urial: Moray Cemetery in Moray, Kansas.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at the church (9:30 to 10:30 a.m.) Friends may call at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home, in Troy, after 9 a.m. Friday.
Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church or Moray Cemetery c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 185 Troy, KS 66087
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
