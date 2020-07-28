GRANT CITY, Mo. - Robert Rush, 86, Grant City, Missouri passed away July 26, 2020.

Surviving are: wife, Carolyn Rush; sons, Gary (Marcia) Rush, Doug Rush, Stephen (Kristy) Gibson and daughter Sharon (James) Olney, several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, Missouri. Inurnment will be in Orrsburg Cemetery in Orrsburg, Missouri.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.