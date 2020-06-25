Rush, Larry R. 1944-2020

STEWARTSVILLE, MO. - Larry Rex "Doc" Rush was born July 24, 1944 in St Joseph. The son of Paul Franklin and Martha Lee (Elliott) Rush passed away peacefully with his family at his side, June 23, 2020.

Larry graduated from Lafayette High School in 1962 before doing two tours in Vietnam.

He attended George Washington University earning a Bachelors Degree. He served in duty on the USS Salinan ATF-161, USS Conolly DD-979, and the USS Tripoli LPH-10, served in numerous duty stations from coast to coast, and retired as a decorated Senior Chief Petty Officer after 24 years of service. He worked for the Dekalb County Ambulance as a Paramedic where he served on the board. He worked for the WRCC and CRCC prisons where he was an investigator for the DOC before retiring as a Sergeant.

"Doc" enjoyed sports, especially if his grandchildren were involved. He spent many hours fishing whether enjoying a farm pond catching bass or in the deep sea catching sharks, reading, drawing, studying Native American History, and dressing up in Halloween costumes to "scare" the grandkids.

He was a true patriot, a die hard Republican, and a life long Chicago Bears fan.

On July 7, 1990, "Doc" and Mona Lynn Johnson were united in marriage in Stewartsville.

Larry is proceeded in death by his parents; brother Thomas Rush, and many other brothers and sisters of the US Armed Forces.

Survivors include his wife Mona; four sons, Lloyd (Cheryl) Rush of Dearborn, Paul (Amy) Rush of Stewartsville, Eric (Debra) Rush of Gower, Missouri, Tom (Julie) Rush of St. Joseph; Step-children, Adam (Steph) Rogers and Phillip (Jen) Rogers of Marshfield; sister, Linda Whitsell; 18 grandchildren, Solomon Rush, Sophia Rush, Gage Rush, Cain Rush, Libby Rush, J.T. Rush, Trevor Rush, Brittney Frazier, Bree-Onna Rush, Brooke-Lynn Rush, Bishop Rush, Sage Rogers, Blake Rogers, Kaleb Rogers, Jakeb Rogers, Chancelor Bloxham, Maddison Rogers, Dylon Rogers, and Ambrea Rogers; and nieces Stacy Wright and Michelle Guyer.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Turner Family Funeral Home of Stewartsville with burial following at Old School Presbyterian Cemetery of Stewartsville with full military honors. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions; Wounded Warrior Project, American Cancer Society

Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.