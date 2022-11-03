KEARNEY, Mo. - Ralph L. Rupe, age 101, of Kearney, Missouri, and former longtime Lathrop, Missouri, resident passed away Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, 2022, at Oak Pointe of Kearney. Ralph was born on Feb. 16, 1921, the son of William Henderson and Elsie (Green) Rupe in Polo, Missouri, and graduated from high school there. He married Helen Baskette in August of 1941. Ralph and Helen made their home in Lathrop in 1945, raised their family there and enjoyed 74 years of marriage before Helen passed away in 2015.
In his youth he worked as a gas station service attendant. Ralph served as a radio field operator in the United States Navy during World War II, stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After returning home he went to work for Fagin Drug Store in Lathrop, later purchasing the store. He went on to work as a loan officer for the Lathrop Bank at Holt and started his own car dealership, selling used cars and hosting a pitch game or two. Later in life, he became a professional coffee drinker and enjoyed the coffee shop talk; Ralph was always one to be social.
He was a member of Lathrop United Methodist Church, the Lathrop Masonic Lodge #506 and the Moila Shrine in St. Joseph. Ralph's lengthy and diversified legacy in Lathrop will not soon be forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen; and two sons, David Rupe and Mike Rupe.
He is survived by a daughter-in-law, Shirley Rupe, of Lathrop; two grandchildren, Damon Rupe, of Lathrop, and Mandy Canady, of Las Vegas, Nevada; and two great-grandchildren, Jonah and Ashton; other extended family members and friends also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lathrop United Methodist Church or Lathrop Cemetery in care of the funeral home.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will follow at Lathrop Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.
