PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Michael C. Rupe, age 77, of Plattsburg, Missouri, and formerly of Lathrop, Missouri, passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 15, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital in North Kansas City.
Mike was born on Jan. 2, 1945, the son of Ralph and Helen (Baskette) Rupe in Imperial Beach, California. He was a 1963 graduate of Lathrop High School. Mike worked for Hallmark for 25 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lathrop. Mike enjoyed going to the Indy 500, coin collecting, playing cards and fishing.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Helen and brother, David Rupe.
He is survived by his father, Ralph Rupe of Kearney, Missouri; sister-in-law, Shirley Rupe of Lathrop; niece, Amanda Canady of Las Vegas, Nevada; nephew, Damon Rupe of Lathrop; great-nephew, Jonah Canady of Anthem, Arizona; and great-niece, Ashton Canady of Las Vegas; other extended family members also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lathrop Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Lathrop Cemetery. There is no scheduled family visitation.
Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.
