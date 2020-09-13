Ruoff, Harold R. "Bob"

Harold R. "Bob" Ruoff
STEWARTSVILLE, Mo. - Harold Robert "Bob" Ruoff, 102, of Stewartsville, passed away Sept. 11, 2020.
Survived by: his twin sister, Hazel Anderson; children: Roberta Ruoff, Marjorie "Margie" (Peter) Funk, Mary Jane (Mark) Celeslie, Anna (Jerry) Chamberlain and Harold, Jr. "Hank" (Jana) Ruoff; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Clarksdale Christian Church.
Graveside Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph.
Donations: Three Rivers Hospice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.