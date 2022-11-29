AMAZONIA, Mo. - Vernita Ann Runkles, 68, of Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at her home surrounded by family and friends.

She was born Feb. 15, 1954 in St. Joseph, daughter of Vernita and Verle Ware. She attended Benton High School. She worked at Norris and Sons Trash Service for 8 years and MODOT, retiring after 23 years as a Maintenance Specialist.

