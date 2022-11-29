AMAZONIA, Mo. - Vernita Ann Runkles, 68, of Amazonia, Missouri, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at her home surrounded by family and friends.
She was born Feb. 15, 1954 in St. Joseph, daughter of Vernita and Verle Ware. She attended Benton High School. She worked at Norris and Sons Trash Service for 8 years and MODOT, retiring after 23 years as a Maintenance Specialist.
Ann was a caring Mother, enjoyed doing crafts, especially woodworking, playing dominos weekly with her friends and loved helping others.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, brother, Jimmy Duty, brother-in-law, Henry Schubert, nieces, Amanda Duty, Shanon Long and Davey Duty and nephew, Toby Schubert.
Survivors include: son, Jody Runkles and daughter, Samantha Runkles, both of Amazonia, siblings, Barbara (Jim) Cregger of Cottondale, Florida, Clarence (Della) Ware of Grant City, Missouri and David Duty of Hamilton, Missouri, sister-in-law, Debbie Schubert of Rosendale, Missouri, dear friend, Jill Graf of Amazonia and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ms. Runkles has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to Aseracare Hospice. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Runkles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.