AGENCY, Mo. - Herbert Keith Rumpf, 80, of Agency, Missouri, passed away, Jan. 27, 2023.
He was born on July 5, 1942, to Herbert Frederick and Esther Lorene (Staggs) Rumpf, in St. Joseph. He was raised north of Agency and graduated from Faucett, Missouri, High School in 1959.
On Aug. 3, 1963, he was united in marriage to Sharon Kempa. After their marriage they made their home in Agency. Keith owned and operated R&H Farms with his brother-in-law, Jack Holt.
He was a member of the Agency United Methodist Church. Keith enjoyed collecting arrowheads, mushroom hunting, woodworking and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ila Freeman; and brother-in-law, Jim; sister, Carolyn Holt; and sister-in-law, Marsha Yarnell.
Keith is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Michelle (Tom) Franey, Sherri (Gale) Kline, and Travis Rumpf; seven grandchildren, Dalton (Molleigh) Haenni, Braydon Haenni, Emmah Kline, Maycie Kline, Claire Franey, Caitlin Franey, and Brendan Franey; two great-grandchildren, Layla and Scout; brothers-in-law, Jack Holt and Dick Yarnell; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
The family will be hosting a dinner to celebrate Keith's life for family and friends at noon on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Agency Community Center.
Donations may be made to the Agency United Methodist Church.
Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Rumpf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.