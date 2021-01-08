Cora L Rullman, 96, St. Joseph, died Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care. She was born Dec. 16, 1924, to William and Laura (Hape) Watson in St. Joseph.

Cora graduated from Lafayette High School. She was employed as a library aide at Hall Elementary School. Cora was a member of Parkway Christian Fellowship.

She married Jack Rullman on April 12, 1952. They were married for 35 years before his death. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers and a son-in-law.

Survivors include: Judy Tafoya, John (Leslie) Rullman, Linda (Kirby) Nickell, Patti (Randy) Buckles, Janet (Jeff) Yuratovich and Karen (Jim) Fox; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and three great- great-grandchildren .

Open public visitation noon to 8 p.m., Friday Jan. 8, 2021, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. No family visitation is scheduled.

Family service and Live Streaming will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, also at our chapel. Interment will follow at Ashland Cemetery.

The Live Streaming can be viewed on Cora's obituary page on our website at www.heatonbowmansmith.com.

In lieu of flowers and gifts please donate to the St Joseph Public Library in honor of Cora's life long love of reading. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.