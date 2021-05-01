Lawrence F. Ruhnke, 81, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

He was born March 4, 1940 in Wathena, Kansas, to Lawrence and Louise (Risner) Ruhnke.

Lawrence graduated from Central High School in 1959. He joined the Air National Guard June 16, 1959, and served until April 23, 1965.

Lawrence married Myrna Barnett in 1963. They had two children, Marty and Kelly. He worked for TWA, then American Airlines for 36 years.

Larry married Karen (Hertel) Powell Nov. 19, 1994. She survives of the home.

He was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Larry loved spending time with his family, especially all of his grandchildren. He took them for rides on his 4-wheeler and lawn mower. He was happiest being outside on a sunny day. Larry also loved to take family vacations.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Henry; numerous uncles, aunts and many cousins.

Additional survivors include: sons, Marty Ruhnke (Amy), Larry Mullen (Angela); daughter, Kelly Butterfield (Darren); step-daughters, Tonya Prater (Farryl), Tasha Goldesberry; step-son, Damon Powell (Crystal); sister, Evelyn Harr (Myron); brothers: Milton Ruhnke, Robert Ruhnke (Patricia), John Ruhnke (Mary Beth); sister-in-law, Dixie Ruhnke; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 1 p.m. Monday, St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Alzheimer's Assocation.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.