Ruhnke, Floyd E. 1925-2022 Sun City, Ariz.

SUN CITY, Ariz. - Floyd Edward Ruhnke, 96, Sun City, Arizona, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Atchison, Kansas, with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Trinity Lutheran School Endowment Fund, Atchison or to the Special Olympic and may be sent in care of Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Floyd Edward Ruhnke was born on Nov. 29, 1925, near Troy, Kansas, the son of August Carl Frank Ruhnke and Mary Louise (Kasselhut) Ruhnke. He graduated from Troy High School in 1943 and entered the Army in January 1944. He was stationed at Luke Field Arizona outside of Phoenix, Arizona, at the time WWII ended. When housing became available he telegraphed his high school sweetheart, Bertha Marie Molloy, to come and they were married Feb. 5, 1946, at Zion Lutheran Church in Phoenix.
After separation from the Army Air Corp., Floyd and Marie returned to Kansas. Floyd graduated in 1947 from the first class of the University of Mortuary Science in Kansas City, Kansas. He worked as an embalmer and funeral director in Atchison becoming manager of the Stanton mortuary in 1964 and bought an interest in the Stanton Mortuary, Inc. in 1971. In 1982, due to health problems, he sold his interest to Bryan Becker.
Floyd served Trinity Lutheran Church and School, in Atchison, for many years by serving on the school board and board of elders. He was an active member of the Lions Club and later the Rotary Club. Floyd maintained his membership in American Legion Post #6 for 73 years and served as Post Commander in 1968.
Floyd obtained his private pilot's license in his forties and enjoyed piloting his single engine airplane. He was an avid golfer in Atchison and that continued after retirement when he and Marie moved to Sun City in 1988. In Sun City Floyd was active with Fountain of Life Lutheran Church, the Sun City Posse, and The Grand Canyon Lutheran Layman's League.
Floyd loved his role as father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. After retirement he enjoyed his visits to Kansas and Missouri to visit the Grands and other relatives, old friends, and classmates. For many years he and Marie attended the Troy High School reunion in May. He continued his interest in northeast Kansas with his visits, contact with friends and relatives. Floyd would tell everyone that Atchison had been very good to him but would then add "I love Arizona".
Survivors include his daughter, Barbara Ruhnke-David and her husband K. N. "Jack" David, Sun City; grandson, Christopher D. (Heidi) Ruhnke, Warrensburg, Missouri; four great-grandchildren, Caleb Ruhnke, Wichita, Kansas, and Cailynn, Carson, and Jonathan Ruhnke, Warrensburg.
His wife, Bertha Marie, a son Major Robert A. Ruhnke, a grandson Robert James Ruhnke, his parents, and a brother Lambert Ruhnke, preceded him in death. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
