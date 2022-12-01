Walter Robert (Bob) Rudolph, 85, of St. Joseph, formerly of Lathrop, Missouri, passed from his earthly life on Nov. 19, 2022.
Born on Dec. 9,1936, near Amazonia, Missouri. He was raised on a farm with parents, Walter and Esther Rudolph, and siblings. This was the start of his agricultural career. Following graduation from Savannah High School, he received a Bachelors degree in Agriculture at Missouri University. He was an avid MIZZOU fan, who attended the Sugar and Orange Bowls in his MIZZOU days. He then enlisted in the Army Reserves, continuing to help at the family farm.
Bob met his future bride, Wanda Morgan, in St. Joseph, following a blind date set up by his sister. They married in 1962 and celebrated 52 years of marriage. Bob returned to MU in 1969, and obtained his masters in Agriculture. His career started with the U. S. Department of Agriculture. They lived in St. Joseph, Amazonia, Columbia, Springfield, Gallatin, Brookfield and Cameron, Missouri, prior to living in Plattsburg, Missouri, where he worked with the University of Missouri Extension Office, specializing in the tobacco crop program.
He was an active member of the First Baptist Church, where he served in many capacities. Bob will be remembered for his strong Christian faith and always helping others, and his devotion to his wife and son, Brian. One of the highlights he enjoyed was being a strong supporter of Brian's school events. He displayed strength in facing life's challenges each day, with love and understanding. Bob's joyful personality and funny anecdotes will be missed at the family dinners.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Wanda; parents; sisters, Faye Morgan and Dorothy Carrel.
He is survived by: his son, Brian; brother, Jerry Rudolph; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Morgan; Joyce Conley (Jim); and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, Plattsburg.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to MS Society, First Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements: Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg.
Online guestbook and obituary at www.baileycox.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
