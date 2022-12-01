Walter Robert (Bob) Rudolph, 85, of St. Joseph, formerly of Lathrop, Missouri, passed from his earthly life on Nov. 19, 2022.

Born on Dec. 9,1936, near Amazonia, Missouri. He was raised on a farm with parents, Walter and Esther Rudolph, and siblings. This was the start of his agricultural career. Following graduation from Savannah High School, he received a Bachelors degree in Agriculture at Missouri University. He was an avid MIZZOU fan, who attended the Sugar and Orange Bowls in his MIZZOU days. He then enlisted in the Army Reserves, continuing to help at the family farm.

