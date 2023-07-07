SAVANNAH, Mo. - Carl Edner Rudolph, 90, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023.
He was born Jan. 3, 1933, on a farm north of Amazonia, Missouri, to Carl and Grace Rudolph.
After attending Liggett and Brand elementary schools, he graduated from Savannah High School.
Edner served with the U.S. Navy Seabees from 1951-1955, primarily in the Philippines. He served as a lineman and electrician for Northwest Missouri Electric Cooperative, retiring after 35 years as an engineer.
Edner married his best friend, Bonnie Ruth Goforth, in 1981. They spent 34 happy years together, working hard, traveling and visiting friends and family, especially in Switzerland.
He was a member of the Saint Joseph Swiss Lodge and an active member of American Legion Post #287 since 1959. He also was a member of the New World Swiss Club in Monroe, Wisconsin. He belonged to the Savannah Methodist and Savannah First Christian Churches.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Bonnie.
Survivors include sister, L. Jean Weber; nieces, Lynn Liechti, Lori Hoefling, LeAnn Pogue (Steve), Lisa Leeson (Paul), and Linda Poppa (Robert); brother-in-law, Samuel Dale Goforth (Phylis); nieces, Dr. Tyann Hamedi, Kristy Dale Simpson, and Tonya Mercer; and nephew, Todd Robert Goforth.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Thursday, July 13, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, Edner requested donations to the Savannah First Christian Church or American Legion Post #287.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
