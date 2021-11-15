Bernard Michael Ruddy, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Delmar Gardens Retirement Community in Lenexa, Kansas.
He was born Dec. 5, 1929, in Troy, Kansas. He was the son of the late Margaret and James L Ruddy. Bernard graduated from Moray Grade School and Troy High School.
Bernard served in the Navy from 1951 to 1954. He worked his entire adult life in the cattle business. First, with Producers and then for IBP until his retirement, in 1996.
He married Marilyn Elizabeth Patton on Sept. 10, 1955, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Bernard was preceded in death by: his infant son, Michael (deceased); parents; and brother, James (Jimmie).
Survivors include: wife, Marilyn Elizabeth Ruddy of the home; daughters: Rhonda and husband, Duane Clark of Lenexa, Mary Beth and husband, Phil Sanders of Arvada, Colorado, Theresa Harte of Weatherby Lake, Missouri; son, John Ruddy and wife, Machele of Independence, Missouri; son, Jim Ruddy and wife, Chrissy of Jacksonville Beach, Florida; daughter, Julie and husband, Todd Siebert of Independence; grandchildren: Ben (Ashley) Clark, Kelsey (Andrew) Riehemann, Philip (Emily) Sanders, Tim Sanders, Kathryn Ruddy, Thomas Ruddy, Reagan Siebert, Carson Siebert; eight great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Bernard was active in the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Road to Recovery and he continually volunteered for various church activities at Our Lady of Guadalupe.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe in St. Joseph; Father Christian, Celebrant.
The Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. prior to the Mass.
The interment will follow the Mass at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
