Rucker, Kenneth 1948-2021 Cameron, Mo.

CAMERON, Mo. - Kenneth "Kenny" Rucker, 73, Cameron, (formerly of Ridgeway, Missouri) passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cameron, surrounded by his three children.

He was born April 12, 1948, in Cresco, Iowa, to Robert and Lila Rucker.

Kenny graduated from Ridgeway High School, in 1966. He then served in two tours of duty in Vietnam with the United States Navy. Kenny then served in the Navy Reserves, followed by the Army Reserves, before ending his military career.

Kenny married Cylinda "Cynde" Wilcoxson in 1972. During the time, they were married, they had three children, Lee, Minnie and Lynda.

Kenny lived most of his life in Ridgeway, as a farmer, serving in county government, and working in the real estate appraisal business.

He enjoyed helping with youth sports when his children were young and could be found running the scoreboard at Ridgeway High School basketball games for years. He loved spending time outdoors hunting and fishing.

Kenny participated in several community organizations including the American Legion, VFW, Fraternal Order Eagles 2534, and the Hope Lutheran Church of Bethany. More recently, he was the President of the Veterans and worked extensively with the Veterans Assistance League, to provide positive change for the veterans living in the Cameron facility.

He was a beloved father and grandfather. His faith and family were important to him. He made many friends at the Veterans Home, including staff and veterans, during his time there from Sept. 2014, until his passing. He took pride in advocating for his fellow veterans.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Lila Rucker, and his nephew, Eric Rucker.

Kenny is survived by: his son, Lee (Melanie) Rucker of Chillicothe, Missouri; daughter, Minnie (Brad) Bray of Cameron, daughter, Lynda (Ryan) LeRette, of Cameron; grandchildren: Shelley (Danny) Estrada, Kaylee Rucker, Halle Rucker, Mallory Bray, Carson Bray, Malainey Bray, Hunter LeRette and Addisyn LeRette; great-grandchildren, Gemma and Bristol Estrada; sister, Shirley Zimmerman, Holt, Missouri; and brother, Richard (Terry) Rucker, Blythedale, Missouri.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Burial with Military Rites will follow in the Ridgeway Cemetery, Ridgeway.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 3, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ridgeway Cemetery and/or Hope Lutheran Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.