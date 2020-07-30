royston, Lenora L. 1927-2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Lenora Louise Royston passed away on Sunday, July 26, peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Lenora was born at home on Nov. 22, 1927 in El Dorado Springs, Missouri to Charles Earl and Mary Louise Murphey.

She grew up in the Eldorado Springs, Nevada and Appleton City, Missouri area.

After graduating Appleton City High School, she moved to Wichita, Kansas and went to work for Dunn and Bradstreet, a job she loved. A friend from work introduced her to her future husband Carl Albert Royston and they were married on June 19, 1948.

Their first daughter, Carlene Vining, was born a year later and in 1953 they moved to Overland Park, Kansas.

Lenora loved being a mother and kept busy raising her three children and volunteering at church and school. She always liked work and would help add some extra income with part time jobs. She worked in the catalog department at Montgomery Wards while living in Overland Park, Kansas, sold Fuller Brush products in St. Joseph, and worked in a school cafeteria in Davenport, Iowa.

Lenora and Carl enjoyed many beautiful trips, domestically and overseas. She loved going to Branson, boating and going to the live shows. Her favorite times at Branson were with family and especially family reunions. Nothing made her happier than when family was around. As soon as one family gathering ended, she was asking what was next.

Lenora always stayed busy. She enjoyed flowers, crafts, painting, embroidery, baking, playing pinochle with friends and family gatherings.

One of her gifts was quilting. She has made many beautiful embroidered quilts and started a tradition of making one for each of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. A cherished gift by all.

Recently, she was giving instructions on how her flowers needed to be cared for and repotted, so others can have and enjoy. She was always thinking of others.

She was preceded in death by: her husband of nearly 69 years, Carl Albert Royston; her parents; brothers, Edgar Charles and William Woodrow Murphey; sister, Mary Angeline Simmons; sisters in law, Dawna Leamon and Ruth Royston.

Survivors: children, Carlene Vining, St. Joseph, Maxine Croy and husband Tom, Kansas City, Missouri, and Phillip Royston and wife Amy, Overland Park, Kansas; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one step-grandson; two step-great-grandchildren and her brothers-in- law, J. R. Royston, Wichita, Kansas and Donald Leamon, Dallas, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Services will be held at Terrace Park Funeral Home & Cemetery on Thursday, July 30, with visitation from 10 to 10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral and graveside services. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.