Royer, Craig 1979-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Craig Royer, 41, of St. Joseph, died May 31, 2021. Craig was born July 5, 1979.

He worked for Mac Tool in Sabetha, Kansas, as a machinist. He enjoyed drag racing, loved his dogs, miniature tractor pulling and fishing.

Survivors include his mother, Barbi Cass; daughter, Laurie Leatherwood; brother, Walter Bushman; sister, Fran Mills and her life companion who was also Craig's best friend, Matt Sweat; two stepsisters, Tracy and Brittany Cass; and his beloved dog Chica.

He was preceded in death by his father, Randy Cass.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.