Roy L. Thornton 1956-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Roy Lee Thornton, 65, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Mosaic Hospital.
Roy was born on July 8, 1956, in Highland, Kansas, to David and Martha (Ackerson) Thornton, Sr.
He worked at MGP in Atchison, Kansas. Roy's career with MGP Ingredients spanned 47 years starting on Aug. 14, 1974. He spent his entire career in the distillery with the majority of the time in the Feed and Grain area. Roy was the most senior operator in the Plant (this is a big deal in the union).
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Alice Cheek, Mary Ann Weir; and brother, David Thornton, Jr.
He is survived by his daughter, Dianna Beck (Shane) of Derby, Kansas; son, Roy Thornton, Jr. of St. Joseph; brother, Paul Thornton of Horton, Kansas; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL: Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas. Burial: Courter Cemetery N.E. of Troy.
Visitation: the family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the funeral (1 to 2 p.m.) at the funeral home.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Roy Thornton Memorial Fund.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
