MARYVILLE, Mo. - Dr. Robert O. Rowlette, 89, of Maryville, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Bob was born on the family farm, northwest of Maitland, Missouri, on July 11, 1930, to Susan and Lloyd Rowlett.

He graduated as valedictorian from Maitland High School, in 1948. After attending his freshman year at McPherson College, he transferred to Northwest Missouri State University, and graduated in 1952, with a degree in English.

He joined the Air Force as a cadet and served during the Korean War.

In 1955, Bob married Annie Lou Cowan, at the Presbyterian Church, in Maitland.

He continued his education at the University of Colorado, receiving a master of arts in American literature, in 1957. He received a PhD from the University of Kansas, in American literature with a concentration on American humorists, especially the writings of Samuel Clemens (Mark Twain).

Bob accepted a three-year appointment at the University of Cincinnati, where he discovered his love of teaching. He continued his teaching career at Butler University, in Indianapolis, Indiana, where he was voted most popular professor and received two promotions in his first year. He also taught at Kansas University, Pace University in Pleasantville, New York, and Northwest Missouri State University.

Besides teaching, he authored many articles published in varied academic journals in addition to his book relating to interpretations of Twain's Pudd'nhead Wilson.

A member of the First Presbyterian Church, in Maryville, Bob served on the Board of Trustees and a term as church treasurer.

He was an avid reader, dedicated runner and sports enthusiast, particularly for the Missouri Tigers and St. Louis Cardinals. He also had a love, and deep appreciation for the beauty of nature and the adventure of travel.

Bob was preceded in death by: his parents; and sister, Betty Elam.

Survivors include: his wife, Dr. Ann Rowlette, of 64 years; three daughters: Cretia (Scott) Meier, Sterling, Virgina, Kristen (Rob) St. Thomas, Nicole Rowlette, Kansas City, Missouri; grandsons, Luca and Nico St. Thomas; sister, Marjorie Lisbona, Kansas City, Kansas; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Memorial services will include a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m., at the Maitland Cemetery, in Maitland, followed by a luncheon, at the American Legion, also in Maitland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to: Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care House, 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Suite 200, Kansas City, MO 64114, kchospice.org/donation or the Alzheimer's Association are suggested. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.