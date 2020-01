SALEM, Neb. - Thomas "Toby" Rowland, 60, of Salem, passed away Jan. 19, 2020.

His funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home.

Dorr & Clark Funeral Home, 2303 Harlan St., Falls City, NE 68355 402-245-2424.

More information can be found at www.dorrandclark.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.