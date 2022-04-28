Mary Alice Rowland, 68, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022. She was born Jan. 6, 1954, in St. Joseph, to Arthur and Marion (Mozee) McGaughy.
Mary married Larry Dean Rowland on April 14, 1974. He survives of the home.
She worked at the Noyes Home for Children for 10 years and at Mosaic Life Care for 15 years.
She was a longtime member of St. Francis Baptist Temple.
Mary liked to cook and everyone loved her barbecue. She was a loving grandmother who loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Marion McGaughy; and her brother, Babe McGaughy.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Larry; sons, Larry Rowland, Jr. (Michelle) and Johnny McGaughy (Faith); siblings, Earlene Cook, Arthur McGaughy (Sherry), Todda McGaughy (Cheryle), Ronald McGaughy (Mary), Betty Lou Bey (Donald), and Roger McGaughy (Debbie); grandchildren, Kheana, Kizzi, Johnny II, Mackenzie, Kamryn, Atreitezz, Asantie, Daisy, Sophia, Shelby, and Gavin; and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
