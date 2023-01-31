Deborah Ann (Giannetta) Rowe, 67, St. Joseph, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born May 18, 1955, in St. Joseph, to Lawrence and Betty (Million) Giannetta.

Service information

Jan 31
Visitation
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Feb 1
Service
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
10:00AM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
