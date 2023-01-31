Rowe, Deborah A. 1955-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Jan 31, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Rowe, Deborah A. 1955-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Deborah Ann (Giannetta) Rowe, 67, St. Joseph, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.She was born May 18, 1955, in St. Joseph, to Lawrence and Betty (Million) Giannetta.She worked at Altec for 34 years before retiring in July 2022. She was a Christian.Deborah had a great sense of humor and liked to help others. She enjoyed crafting, watching the Hallmark Channel, and was an avid animal lover.She touched many lives and will be missed by all who loved her.She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved dog, Mia.Survivors include her best friend, Michelle Mallen; many other friends; sister, Linda Huffman (Rick); one nephew and two nieces.Farewell Services 10 a.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.Visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial contributions can be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To send flowers to the family of Deborah (Giannetta) Rowe, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Service information Jan 31 Visitation Tuesday, January 31, 2023 5:00PM-7:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. Suite A St. Joseph, MO 64506 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Feb 1 Service Wednesday, February 1, 2023 10:00AM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. Suite A St. Joseph, MO 64506 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins. Tags Christianity Religion × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Jan. 31, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 30, 2023 Late Notices, Jan. 27, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan hit with assault charge after altercationPedestrian in critical condition after being hit on Belt HighwaySt. Joseph man sentenced to 15 years in federal prisonMan sentenced for threat to blow up local Social Security officeShow-Me Science: St. Joseph teacher uses snow to bring science lesson to lifeMark Twain parents speak out about school changePie Five Pizza has closedMissouri’s housing and utility assistance program to endCasino sees dip in admissions to end 2022Construction timeline, closures announced at Rosecrans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.