SHERIDAN, Mo. - Barbara Anne Rowe was born Aug. 9, 1938, in Jersey City, New Jersey, to Robert and Gladys (Whitehead) Beattie.

She passed away on Feb. 20, 2020, at her home in Sheridan, at the age of 81.

Barbara was united in marriage to Kenneth Dale Rowe, on Oct. 31, 1958, in Suffern, New York.

Barbara worked in food service for Department of Correction, in St. Joseph, for many years. She also owned and operated three of her own restaurants through the years.

Barbara loved art and loved to draw.

She attended Sheridan Christian Church and was active in the Willing Workers Women's Group. She loved to sing in church and played the harmonica.

Preceding Barbara in death were: her husband, Kenneth; parents; and sister, Gladys Millen.

She is survived by: sons, William and Robert Rowe, both of St. Joseph; daughters: Ramona Schneider, of Oregon, Missouri, Gladys Rowe, of Maryville, Missouri, and Tina Land, of Sheridan; sister, Mary Gesner; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, in Grant City, Missouri.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the funeral home.

Cremation will follow services.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.