Edward W. Row, 93, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care.

He was born Jan. 18, 1927, in St. Joseph.

Edward married Virginia Miller Sept. 6, 1952.

She preceded him in death Sept. 24, 2013.

He graduated from Benton High School in 1944.

After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy, served during World War II and was aboard USS Terror.

Edward also served in the South Pacific.

After his discharge, he worked for Burlington Northern and Union Pacific Railroad for 42 years.

He enjoyed gardening, working in his yard and fishing.

Edward was a member of The King Hill Christian Church, American Legion #359, Union Pacific and Old Timers.

Edward was also preceded in death by his parents, Mendell and Kathern (Geiser) Row and sister, Betty Beaman.

Survivors include: sons: Ed W. Row, Jr. (Lisa), St. Joseph, Gary Row (Kim), Jamestown, North Carolina, Ronald Row (Terri), Boise, Idaho; step-daughter, Sandra Thomas (Ivan), Salinas, California; grandchildren: David, Katie and Amanda Row, Anthoney, Michele and Richard DeMarchi, Jon Thomas; brother, Robert Row; numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment: 1:30 p.m. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to: Friends of the Animal Shelter.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to: Friends of the Animal Shelter.