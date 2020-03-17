Clarena M. Routh, 93, of St. Joseph, formerly of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away March 15, 2020.

Clarena was born on Dec. 19, 1926, in Amazonia, Missouri, to the late Charley and Ada (Kelly) Lee.

She is also preceded in death by: her brother, Earl Lee; sisters: Esther Weber, Mary Smith and Shirley Weigand; several nieces and nephews.

Clarena graduated from Rosendale High School.

She was a Christian and a proud lady who loved her family, especially her grandchildren who were always attentive to her.

Survivors: children: Randy Routh (Donna), Marie Walsh Routh, Christopher Routh (Julie) and Leeray Routh Denton (Randy); 57 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes, Ms. Routh has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel.

A Memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.