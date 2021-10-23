Routh, Cheryl K. Plattsburg, Mo.

Cheryl K. Routh
PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Cheryl K. Breckenridge Routh 76 of Plattsburg, Missouri, died Oct 20, 2021,
Healing farewell services 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the First Christian Church of Lathrop, Missouri.
The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church with inurnment at a later date in the Lathrop Cemetery.
Memorial gifts to the Plattsburg Food Pantry.
Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg.
Online obituary and guestbook at www.baileycox.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
