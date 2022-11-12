Donald Ray Rouse, 64, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 2, 1957, in Chicago, Illinois, to Carl and Carol (Johnson) Rouse.
Donald married Barbara Brim on July 28, 1979, in St. Joseph. She survives of the home.
He was a jack of all trades. He worked as a Vinyl Installer in Construction, but was also a certified Mobile Home Installer, a certified Lead Abatement, and a certified Chef.
He enjoyed tons of outdoor activities, such as hunting, gardening, fishing, and just enjoying nature. He also enjoyed antiquing, cars, crafting, classic rock music, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Donald was a great father and grandfather, and a loving husband.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Rouse.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara; mother, Carol; sister, Debbie Haber (Brad); daughters, Jessica Cacioppo (Frank) and Janette Roach (Justin); son-in-law, Davee Lanham; grandchildren, Timaree, Ivan, Logan, Baylee, Lillian, and Landon; and his fur babies, Minnie and Moe.
Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Donald Rouse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.