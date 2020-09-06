Rotts, Bill 1952-2020

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Bill Rotts, a renowned Columbia attorney known for fighting for the little guy and an outdoorsman with an insatiable thirst for adventure, died Aug. 21, 2020, of natural causes at his home. He was 68.

Born William David Rotts on Feb. 25, 1952, to Eskel and Marie Rotts of St. Joseph, he was the youngest of three children. A very energetic boy, he enjoyed a happy childhood full of complete freedom in the outdoors with his brother, sister and friends. He attended Catholic school in St. Joe and graduated from Christian Brothers High School, where he excelled in debating.

After high school, Bill attended Missouri Western University. He graduated with degrees in economics and business management. After a five-year break as a guide leading outdoor expeditions for Outward Bound and other programs, he entered the University of Missouri Law School. He graduated with a juris doctor degree in 1982, and was selected as the Smith N. Crowe scholar for international law.

He took a job as an assistant prosecutor in Boone County, trying many jury trials. During law school and some of his time as a prosecutor he lived in a primitive teepee outside Ashland, with no electricity or running water. After working for the county for a few years he went into partnership with attorney Bill Atkinson, now deceased. In 1997 he partnered with Finley Gibbs, who had worked for him two years as an associate. Rotts & Gibbs represented clients in nearly all facets of the law.

Gibbs said Rotts was a true victim's advocate, driven to help people who otherwise would not get help. "He really liked fighting for the little guy," said Gibbs. Once Rotts represented a bisexual woman locked in a custody battle against her powerful husband during a divorce. He fought the case through several appeals, briefly changing case law in favor of LGBTQIA parents, until the decision was overturned by the Missouri Supreme Court. All the odds were against the client, Gibbs said, but Rotts refused to back off.

He took on a nationwide department store on behalf of a group of black businesspeople who believed they were inappropriately surveilled while shopping simply because of their race. While that case was ultimately unsuccessful, it briefly changed the law in the Eighth Circuit. Said Gibbs, "we lost hundreds of thousands of dollars fighting that case, but we all felt it was the right thing to do."

The partnership with Gibbs lasted 20 years, ending in Dec., 2017. "I have to admit the intensity of our practice wore me out. Bill was definitely made of sterner stuff," said Gibbs.

In Jan. 2018, Rotts partnered with Marcy Greenwade, forming Rotts & Greenwade. He tailored his practice to focusing solely on personal injury and wrongful death cases. "He was aggressive in the courtroom and known for his bulldog style," she said. "He was completely fearless when it came to fighting for the little guy - truly a legendary advocate for his clients and a tireless leader and mentor of his employees."

Although he always came home to his beloved southern Boone County, the call of the wild frequently lured him to outdoor adventures in the Ozarks, the West, the Canadian Rockies, New Zealand and the Andes of South America.

He learned his craft as a rock climber on the Missouri river bluffs just a few miles from his home, but that was only the beginning. Much of his career as a climber focused on hard rock climbs in wild, distant places, from Rocky Mountain peaks like the Petit Grepon and Spearhead to desert spires in Utah. He also climbed two of Yosemite's most iconic big walls - the Northwest Face of Half Dome and the Nose of El Capitan. But he also summited classic Alpine routes like the West Buttress of Alaska's Denali, the highest peak in North America. Other quests took him abroad, to the Cirque of the Unclimbables in the Northwest Territories, to the icy flanks of Alpamayo in the Peruvian Andes and to the snow and ice of Mt. Cook in New Zealand. Some of those journeys did not end in summits, but even the failures were epic.

Before his activities took a toll on his shoulders, he was a skilled whitewater kayaker, descending many wild rivers in Missouri and the West.

Bill was fiercely loyal to his family, and treasured his wife and three children. He loved leading them on outdoor adventures or simply spending time with them in their rural Hartsburg home. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Donnelly, and his three children, Maggie Rotts, Nick Rotts and Dalilah Donnelly. He also is survived by his sister, Nancy McSweeney, of Kansas City, and his brother, Ric Rotts, of St. Joseph, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Bill, Sylvia and the kids made many trips across the United States, often on motorcycles. Just weeks before Bill's death, he completed a 5,000-mile motorcycle tour of the West with Maggie.

Bill was always working on a project, and they were always ambitious. He converted his farm to be completely powered by passive solar energy. He and Sylvia spent years renovating the stately Hartsburg Grand, a restaurant and theater that the couple ultimately donated to the Missouri Organic Association.

A celebration of life and memorial service is planned for the afternoon of Oct. 17 in the town of Hartsburg.

Memorial donations are encouraged to the Missouri Organic Association, Missouri River Relief and the National Resource Defense Council. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.